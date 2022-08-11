Iraqi Actor Enas Taleb to Sue The Economist For Using Her Pic in Article on 'Fat' Arab Women

Iraqi actor Enas Taleb is suing the Economist newspaper for using her photo in an article about Arab women being “fatter than men". She claimed that the photo had been used out of context without her permission, thus violating her privacy, and also said that it had been photoshopped, as per a BBC report. The actor said that she has begun legal action in the UK.

The Economist article “Why women are fatter than men in the Arab world" argues that poverty, societal restrictions are among reasons responsible for keeping women at home, causing them to be more overweight than men. It was published in late July and used a photo of Taleb taken 9 months ago at the Babylon International Festival in Iraq.

Another reason cited in the article is that curves may be perceived as more attractive by some men. “Iraqis often cite Enas Taleb, an actress with ample curves (pictured), as the ideal of beauty," the article reads. Taleb said that the article is an insult to Arab women, Iraqi women in particular, and asked why the Economist did not “take interest" in “fat women" in Europe or the US but in such women in the Arab world.

Many social media users also slammed the article as “racist" and “sexist".

Taleb told Saudi-funded al-Arabiya TV from Jordan that she was bullied on social media. She added, to New Lines magazine, that she was happy and healthy as she was and that was all that mattered.

