Iraqi Man Divorces Bride for Dancing to a 'Provocative' Song at Wedding

Baghdad may have recorded the country's quickest divorce case after a husband parted ways with his bride during their wedding for playing a “provocative” Syrian song, 'Mesaytara,' which translates to 'I am dominating' or 'I will control you.' According to Gulf News, the groom from Baghdad terminated the marriage when the song by Syrian artist Lamis Kan was playing during the wedding ceremony. The bride was said to be dancing to the beat of the song which the husband and his family saw as provocative, causing the groom to get into a quarrel with his bride and end up divorcing her. This is not the first time that this song has led newlyweds in the Middle East to divorce. During their wedding reception last year, a Jordanian man broke up with his bride when she played this song.

In other bizarre divorce-related news, an Australian man has been barred from leaving Israel until the year 9999, according to unusual divorce legislation. 44-year-old Noam Huppert cannot leave the country until December 31, 9999, unless he pays more than $3 million in future child support payments. It basically implies that the Australian father has been sentenced to 8,000 years in jail.

According to News.com.au, he relocated to Israel in 2012 in order to be closer to his two young children when his ex-wife returned to the country and initiated a divorce against him in an Israeli court. The court granted a "stay-of-exit" order against Huppert in 2013. It prohibits him from crossing the border, even for vacation or job, until he pays "future debt" for his two children's child support — until they reach the age of 18. Why 8,000 years was stated as the duration remains unclear but according to the report, December 31, 9999 is estimated to be the highest number that matches the date field.

A couple of years ago back in India, an Uttar Pradesh woman filed a divorce against his husband for not fighting and being too kind to her. After being married for 18 months, she approached the Sharia court that she was fed up and could not digest her husband showering so much love on her. The wife alleged that at times he even cooked and helped her with household chores, adding that they hardly have any disagreements between them.

“Whenever I make a mistake, he always forgives me for that. I wanted to argue with him," she was quoted saying.

However, the court completely dismissed her plea this considering it to be quite impractical. Following the court’s dismissal, she also approached the local panchayat, which too couldn’t come to a conclusion regarding the matter.

