Ireland Doctors Surgically Remove 55 Batteries From Woman's Gut and Stomach

In an unusual case, the doctors at St Vincent’s University Hospital, Dublin, have removed 55 batteries from the stomach and the gut of an elderly woman. According to a report published in the Irish Medical Journal, the doctors’ successfully removed 55 AA and AAA batteries from a woman’s stomach and gut on September 15. This case represents the highest reported number of batteries ingested at a single point in time. The woman swallowed the cylindrical batteries in a deliberate attempt of self-harm, Huffpost reported.

When the 66-year-old woman first arrived at the hospital, an X-ray revealed the foreign objects in her stomach, though the count was initially unknown. Luckily, none were obstructing her gastrointestinal tract (GI), neither any batteries showed signs of structural damage.

The doctors’ first course of action was to let the woman pass the batteries naturally. Though she managed to pass 5 in the first week, abdominal pain began to set in and subsequent x-rays revealed most batteries were still stuck. Doctors also noticed her distended stomach was hanging above her pubic bone due to the weight of the batteries. The surgeons then performed a successful surgery by cutting into her abdomen to remove 46 batteries from her stomach and the remaining 4 trapped in her colon were “milked” into her rectum and removed through her anus. The total count came at 55.

A final x-ray scan found no more batteries in the woman’s gastrointestinal tract. Doctors claimed that the ingestion of multiple large, cylindrical batteries was an unusual method of self-harm, but serious nonetheless. Even just accidental swallowing of button batteries can cause serious injuries, including severe esophageal or airway burns and subsequent complications. In some cases, it can even prove to be fatal, according to the National Capital Poison Center.

