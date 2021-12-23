Ireland Woman Bombarded With 4,500 Calls After Number Gets Mistaken for Helpline

A woman was left puzzled after being bombarded with around 4,500 calls on her landline number in a strange incident in Northern Ireland. Reportedly, the woman Helen McMahon started receiving loads of calls on her business landline number which she uses for her first aid training camp purpose. Little did she know that her number was advertised to numerous people in an e-mail sent by ‘Spend Local’. Helen shared the same landline number as the helpline of the Spend Local card, with just a difference of one digit.

She received a large number of calls initially but soon it dipped down to just one or two calls per day prompting her to think that people must be looking for first aid training this Christmas. But one day, she received a barrage of calls with people even leaving voicemails, as told to BBC Good Morning Ulster.

In an attempt to figure out the bizarre event, Helen listened to many calls and even dialed them back. She recalled that in one of the calls, a woman finally read out the e-mail containing her number which had been circulated with people. It turned out that the e-mail was sent by Spend Local scheme reminding people about the deadline of their prepaid cards and advising them to spend it. Due to the similarity of Helen’s business number to that of the Spend local scheme, she ended up receiving the calls.

After the incident came to light, the department for the Economy apologized to the woman for the blunder and said “Department officials had spoken to her on Friday and again today to apologise after her business telephone number was mistakenly used in correspondence about the Spend Local card."

Most of the people who called Helen were enquiring about their card balance or card being declined or lost. Helen further recalled that she even helped few people explaining them about the card while calming down several old people who were distressed.

