Irish Man Loses Memory after Having Sex With His Wife

In a bizarre incident, a man suffered memory loss after having sex with his wife. He was rushed to the nearest hospital due to short-term amnesia after having sexual intercourse with his wife in the afternoon, as per an article by the Irish Medical Journal.

The 66-year-old man, who was Irish, had a short-term memory loss “within 10 minutes of sexual intercourse" with his partner, reported the Irish Journal. The article titled “Recurrent Postcoital Transient Amnesia Associated with Diffusion Restriction" in the journal explained how the man lost the memory of the previous two days after the sexual intercourse.

This kind of short-term memory loss is known as Transient Global Amnesia (TGA) and it is defined by Mayo Clinic as a “sudden, temporary episode of memory loss that can’t be attributed to a more common neurological condition, such as epilepsy or stroke." It is usually seen in people who are aged 50 or above and have a history of migraines.

According to the report, the man “had engaged in sexual intercourse 10 minutes before the onset of memory disturbance. After seeing the date on his phone, he became distressed that he had forgotten his wedding anniversary the day before." Completely forgetting that he had celebrated his wedding anniversary with his wife and family a day before, he started panicking. “His autobiographical memory remained intact, but he had no memory of that morning or the celebrations the night before," stated the report.

The man then questioned his family (including his wife and daughter) about the morning and the previous day. The neurological examination in the hospital was completely normal and no other symptoms were seen to be prevalent. The report in Irish Medical Journal also suggested that the long-term memory was unaffected and intact at the time of observation.

According to the report, the man had previously experienced TGA in 2015 in a similar incident. The man suffered a short-term memory loss right after having sexual intercourse. In both the 2022 and 2015 incidents, the man regained his short-term memory a while later.

