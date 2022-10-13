Irish Man Rows Solo from New York to Ireland for 112 Days, Sets World Record

An Irish man has become the first person to complete a trip from New York to Galway, Ireland by rowing in the sea solo. The journey was completed in 112 days by Damian Browne, a former professional rugby player. He arrived ashore on the rocks at Furbo Beach which is located just by The Port of Galway on the morning of October 4. He embarked on the 112-day gruelling voyage across the Atlantic Ocean from Chelsea Piers on June 14. Damian Browne rowed a 20-foot craft namely Cushlamachree for approximately 2,686 hours in total.

The day he arrived back home, a barrage of spectators and supporters gave him a hero’s welcome. Browne’s family members were also present and thrilled to watch him conclude the adventurous voyage. As reported by the Irish Independent, the former rugby player told RTE News At One, the challenge took a massive toll on him, and with every change, he seemed to have been gathering negative thoughts. It was made worse by the adverse water currents that kept hitting him constantly making the situation extremely stressful.

He explained how he would cover one mile or two miles in the gruelling sea but when he tried to stay off the oars for just a short break of 15 minutes, half of the distance covered would be wiped off instantly. He’d have to put in double the effort to regain the covered distance. According to him, it is his hands that had to suffer the massive impact as one’s dealing with a serious degree of force with the oars out in the sea. Browne said the oars can easily pop out of one’s hand if not handled carefully.

Damian Browne reportedly began the journey with his friend Fergus Farrell, they hoped to break a world record by rowing across the pond in just 56 days. Unfortunately, Farrell had to be lifted off the boat within 13 days owing to health reasons. Notably, Farrell has suffered a spinal journey four years ago, he was present to welcome his pal, Browne. Farrell said, “I am just relieved that Damo is home as I had left him alone out in the middle of the ocean." Meanwhile, the former rugby player stated that he is cherishing the special moment of finally reaching his destination. He admitted that it wasn’t the solitude that bothered him.

“The solitude wasn’t actually something that I found very testing because I’m that type of person, I do take energy from being in my own company, it’s more the difficulties I faced with the conditions," he explained. But Browne said his arrival wasn’t exactly as he had envisioned.

