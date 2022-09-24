Is Another Jeffrey Dahmer Story Really Needed? Netflix Show Sets Off Alarms on Twitter

Netflix’s Dahmer series ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ is not only disturbing due to its serial killer protagonist, but also due to its depiction of the systemic failures that allowed him to get away with such crimes against people of colour for a prolonged period of time. Starring Evan Peters, the series has triggered a debate on Twitter on whether this might lead for people to “romanticize" Dahmer. People have also been wondering whether we really need another Dahmer show, and whether or not that “exploits" the trauma of the victims and their families.

While shows on Dahmer already exist, this one purports to put the focus around the victims’ viewpoint and the racial injustice involved in the crimes. Rashad Johnson of Color of Change, a racial justice project, serves as supervising producer on the show, reported What’s On Netflix.

The romanticization of Dahmer was an apprehension many had ever since the casting of Evan Peters was announced. Be it Jeffrey Dahmer or Ted Bundy, shows about serial killers have been drawing viewers in for a long time.

