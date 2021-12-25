Is Die Hard a Christmas Movie? 20th Century Studios Settles Debate Finally

Christmas is here and for most of us, the celebrations are incomplete without the staple diet of movies. There are plenty to choose from out there but one movie that is still a subject of debate on whether it should be called a Christmas movie or not, is the 1988 cult classic ‘Die Hard’. While other Christmas movies like The Polar Express, The Nutcracker and Jingle all the Way have more light-hearted themes ranging from comedy to adventure, ‘Die Hard’ is a violent action flick which is a questionable trait for a Christmas movie. The debate has been going on ever since the Bruce Willis starrer released way back in 1988 but 20th Century Studios has finally decided to put the debate to rest by releasing a revamped trailer of the movie. The trailer confirms the movie’s status as a Christmas film both with the musical background and a voice-over.

The trailer starts with a Christmas carol playing in the background as the voice-over describes the predicament of John McLane, the character played by Bruce Willis. “He just wants to spend Christmas with the family. But when he gets stuck at the office party, it’ll be a holiday he’ll never forget," the voice over says. And to clear any doubt left in the minds of fans, the trailer says in the end, “This Christmas get ready to jingle some bells, and deck the halls with boughs of Holly" and then goes on to call the movie the greatest Christmas story ever told.

Advertisement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Wi28Vsi_ZU

Featured on many lists of favourite Christmas movies, Die Hard’s official status as a Christmas movie was not explicitly announced till now. The main reason why many considered it unsuitable to be called a Christmas movie was that it was essentially an action film with explosions, guns and killings, which just happens to occur on Christmas. There has been no predefined criteria as to what it should take to call a movie a Christmas movie and that is probably the reason the debate has raged on for so long. Even Bruce Willis himself, during a roast, called ‘Die Hard’ a Bruce Willis movie and not a Christmas movie.

Die Hard tells the story of a New York City police detective who gets entangled in a terrorist takeover of a skyscraper in Los Angeles as he is visiting his estranged wife for Christmas. This movie was also the screen debut of Alan Rickman as the main antagonist, who would later go on to become famous for playing Severus Snape in the Harry Potter movies.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.