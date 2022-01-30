Is Drinking Wine and Driving Okay in Maharashtra? Mumbai Police Has the Perfect Reply

Mumbai Police replied to a question posed by a Twitter user, and their response is getting much love from people on the microblogging site. The Maharashtra government has permitted the sale of wine in supermarkets and walk-in stores across the state. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut also came out in support of the decision. While speaking to ANI on Friday, he stated that “wine is not liquor." According to him, if the sale of wine increases, farmers will only get benefit from it. “We’ve done this to double farmers’ income. BJP only opposes but does nothing for farmers," he added.

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1486934298988929025

Reacting to Raut’s remark, a user on the microblogging site questioned Mumbai Police that if he drinks wine and then drives, will he be “put behind the bars" or will be shown the nearest bar? People were sort of impressed with the user’s intention of adding the pun. But the best of reply was yet to come.

https://twitter.com/ShivamVahia/status/1487111688407162886

Responding to his tweet, Mumbai Police first gave the man a friendly suggestion to raise his bar and ride in a chauffeur-driven car like a “responsible citizen" after drinking. They further mentioned that “if the breathalyzer detects the alcohol content in the wine" he will have to be their guest behind the bars. Mumbai Police’s tweet read: “Sir, we recommend your raise your bar & ride in a chauffeur-driven car, after drinking, like a ‘responsible citizen’. Else if the breathalyzer detects the alcohol content in the wine you drank (which it will to be frank), you will have to be our guest behind the bars."

Netizens opined that Mumbai Police gave a really good reply, and their response was “humorous" but also correct. People further urged the police force to keep a tab on Raut’s car as the politician believes “wine is not liquor."

https://twitter.com/hirenb9/status/1487252759766499332

https://twitter.com/pushkarbhat/status/1487252171032707076

https://twitter.com/manoj_mishra/status/1487252479360188416

“Wow! What a sense of humour! Have you hired a comedian to write your tweets?" a user wrote.

https://twitter.com/sheetalalbal/status/1487251709239783424

Mumbai Police’s social media game is top-notch. They never fail to bag an opportunity and display their sassy side. From festivals to any trending news or even promoting any of their awareness campaigns, Mumbai Police come up with something unique – every time. Netizens have often lauded Mumbai Police for their creativity.

