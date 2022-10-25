Is House of the Dragon Inspired from Shrek? Twitter Thinks So

Many House of the Dragon fans are still coming to terms with the unexpected season finale. The anticipation of the next season is already fever pitch. Meanwhile, a few others have taken over the internet to share the shocking similarities they found between the Shrek franchise and the HBO show. It may sound almost impossible to believe that the movie franchise made for kids and the popular TV series that even some adults find hard to digest can have anything in common. But there is. From now Queen Dowager Alicent Hightower’s costume to Rhaenys and Meleys’ entrance at Aegon II’s coronation. Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter users (Spoilers Ahead!):

Twitter users were comparing House of the Dragon scenes with the scenes of Shrek. Many were eerily similar. However, most were disappointed that one scene took a different path than the outcome they would have rather enjoyed. And it has everything to do with Aegon II’s hasty coronation. Sharing a clip from the Shrek franchise, a user wrote, “Rhaenys should have let Meleys eat Aegon like Donkey did in Shrek and the war could have ended right there."

Another user seemed to have figured out the secret formula behind the HBO series. It is more than just Shrek. “HOTD is just Shrek and How to Train Your Dragon with real-life people as animated characters,” the comment read.

But what is leaving social media users in stitches is a hilarious compilation. The clip shows a split screen with scenes from Shrek and House of the Dragon running parallel. And one has to say, the resemblance is too much to deny. The Twitter user shared the clip with a caption, “I’ve only ever seen Shrek and this is the version of HotD that I want to keep in my head forever."

Meanwhile, a few others remarked that after the season finale, they now have a sudden urge to re-watch both Shrek and How to Train Your Dragon once again. After all, dragons, politics, and shippable couples? They are ready to get signed up.

