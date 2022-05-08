Is it Possible to Make People Ditch Escalators and Take the Stairs? This Clip Says 'Yes'

A recent video which has gone viral depicts the concept of what is being deemed as “piano stairs." The video has been uploaded by Twitter user Vala Afshar with the caption, “How to develop healthier habits for others by introducing a bit of fun." In the video, a team of people can be seen converting stairs into piano-like concept so that people avoid the use of escalators. The initiative has been taken by the Fun Factory team. As per the website Design of the world, the fun theory is an initiative which is supported by Volkswagen and it is based on the idea that ‘something as simple as fun is the easiest way to change people’s behaviour for the better.’ Towards the end of video, people can be seen using the stairs as it creates a musical sound. Many seem to be enjoying the idea. Have a look at the video:

Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather over 291K views. Several people can be seen Retweeting the video. “Fabulous. The power of a human mind. Is amazing. If we use it for good things," wrote a person. Narrating a personal experience, another person wrote, “At the airports, most of the times, I and my Mrs are the only ones using the stairs. Gives a VIP feeling."

“I love subway because it’s quick to get to places! In São Paulo I’ve always lived close to the metro and I got to places in 10 minutes from 5 to 10 km in 10 minutes with the metro!" commented another person. Here are a few reactions:

What do you think about Piano stairs?

