Is Jake Paul the Next Muhammad Ali or Mike Tyson? His Brother Thinks So

After knocking out Tyron Woodley over the weekend, YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul won his fifth straight fight since ring debut. As a result, his older brother Logan Paul, in the most recent edition of his ‘Impaulsive’ podcast on YouTube, said that people have truly started to believe Jake Paul is this generation’s Mike Tyson. The 24-year-old, dubbed as ‘The Problem Child,’ was supposed to finish his high-profile rivalry with Love Island star Tommy Fury this weekend, but Fury ended up withdrawing at the last minute owing to a chest infection and a fractured rib.

However, Woodley was brought in as a replacement, and Jake knocked him out in the sixth bout in Florida. This helped him in continuing his undefeated ring career, which included victories over Youtuber AnEsonGib, NBA star Nate Robinson, and former professional MMA fighter Ben Askren.

Logan, who is also a Youtuber-turned-boxer with two fights under his belt against KSI and Floyd Mayweather, decided to compare Jake to Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson, two of the greatest boxers of all time.

Logan, quoting a tweet that went viral following Jake’s KO victory, said: “You know what they’ve been saying? They’ve been saying this: our great grandparents had Muhammad Ali, our parents had Mike Tyson, and we have Jake Paul." Jake also revealed in a podcast that he shares his birthday with Mike Tyson, which must “mean something".

Have a look at the tweet here:

The YouTube audience was very appreciative of the comparison made in the video, as can be seen under the comments section. One user said, “I can’t wait until we see where Jake is in like 10 or 20 years. To see how successful he is going to be. F****g love this Jake. He is GREAT." Another added: “Jake is so polarizing! What he has been able to accomplish in such a short period of time…Truly amazing for a 24 year old kid that has basically taken the world of combat sports to another level."

However, people have not taken to this comparison kindly elsewhere. For instance, the clip was uploaded by Instagram comedian Defnoodles with the caption: “Someone needs to ego check these guys… fast."

Jake, who is still in his early twenties, has a long career ahead of him and only time will tell whether the comparisons prove to be true.

