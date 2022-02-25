Is 'Kacha Badam' Singer Bhuban Badyakar the Next Ranu Mondal?

Three months ago, he was struggling to sustain a family of ten on his humble income from selling peanuts. But life did a somersault. Last week, a music company handed him a cheque of Rs 1.5 lakh as royalty for his earthy tune. He will get 1.5 lakh rupees more from them. From selling peanuts at a remote village in Birbhum to performing live at a nightclub in Kolkata, it’s been a journey that dreams are made of. Untoasted peanuts are not new in Bengali life, but they are now being sold in internet like hot cakes. West Bengal Police honoured ‘Kacha Badam’ song sensation Bhuban Badyakar. He has already been invited to a reality show directed by Sourav Ganguly. From children to old people, everyone making reels with Bhuvan’s song. But what next ?

Many people said that the restaurant or pub in Kolkata that once saw the debut of a legend singer like Usha Uthup, has to survive in the race for popularity by bringing a viral video player like Bhuban Badyakar today. On the other hand some people are also seeing the picture of ‘class struggle’ in it. According to them, why should poor artistes like Bhuban Badyakar be kept restricted from limelight? Opportunity should be equal for everyone.

Advertisement

Many netizens have remarked that Bhuban’s condition is going to be like Ranu Mandal. Memories of Ranu Mandal are quite fresh in everyone’s mind. A viral video led her to a popular reality show and she reached the pinnacle of fame overnight. But her fall from fame was faster than that. The downside is that people all over the world have forgotten about Ranu Mandal’s mental illness. Even Ranu Mandal’s daughter, who after many years jumped to experience her mother’s fame, has gone away far again. Ranu, who used to sit at the Ranaghat station and sing, is back to that poor state again. Will people forget Bhuban like Ranu Mondal? Will Bhuban Badyakar be able to establish himself as a musician? Bhuvan already said, “I want to be one of you, now that I am here. I want to remain an artiste. I have become a celebrity now."

Unfortunately, no one knows what will happen in the future, but for the time being Bhuban Badyakar has received Rs 3 lakh from the production house which uploaded the remixed version of his song on the internet. Bhuvan is a musician and may not sell peanuts again but this overnight fame has given him a chance to see new life. But if he has to go back to his old life again, then the big question is whether raw peanuts will accompany him anymore or not. So what’s next for Bhuban Badyakar? That is the one question that is on everyone’s mind.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.