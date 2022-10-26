'Is Rishi Sunak Pakistani?': What Indians Googled after 'Desi' Man Took Over as UK PM

Rishi Sunak has become the third UK prime minister in 2022 and entered Downing Street as the youngest PM in 200 years. He is only 42 years of age. The combined fortune of Sunak and his wife Akshata Murthy is about double the wealth of King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort. The 42-year-old former chancellor loves Coca-Cola. Sunak, to cricket fans in India, is the twin of former bowler Ashish Nehra.

The non-White Prime Minister of Britain is not an “Indian" but Sunak is also a devout Hindu. He has “Indian roots" but he was born in Southampton to Hindu-Punjabi parents. His grandparents were from India’s Gujranwala, which is now a part of Pakistan.

Sunak’s rise and appointment as the UK PM has clearly generated a lot of curiosity around the world, especially among Indians. From Lagaan to bringing Kohinoor back to proving Churchill “wrong," Twitter world’s Anand Mahindras, Shashi Tharoors, and the memers have had a field day throwing around references and throwbacks upon seeing the “desi" man take over the throne.

Wading through the sea of information (occasionally false) floating about and to get their own questions answered, Indians flocked in numbers to Google to know more about Rishi Sunak’s personal life.

What is Sunak’s caste? What is UK PM’s relation with India and Pakistan? What is vegetarianism?

These and many more searches were looked up in the past 24 hours on the search engine in India and the results are below for you to see.

Notably, the top searches were made in Karnataka, Delhi, and Goa respectively.

Credits: Google Trends

(Note: These results are dynamic and subject to change)

Sunak was elected from the Richmond (Yorkshire) constituency in 2015. Within seven years, he took reins of the country as the Prime Minister. Before him, it was David Cameron who went on to become Prime Minister from MP in nine years. He was elected to Parliament in 2001 and appointed as Prime Minister in 2010. Sunak was the Junior minister for local government in the year 2018-19. He then became the chief secretary to the Treasury in 2019-20.

