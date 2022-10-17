Is That a Bird Smoking? Video of Bird Emitting Smoke From Its Mouth Leaves Internet Stunned

Think of all the wonders and marvels of nature and you would still be overlooking some. This magnificent bird is a perfect exemplar of such beauty. A clip now making rounds on Twitter shows the feathered friend emitting smoke from its mouth. With over 280,000 views, what is popularly known as “smoking bird" is now catching the fancy of social media users. The white bird with a green-blue head and neck opens its mouth to whistle several times before exhaling a plume of smoke. It sounds unreal, unless someone had seen it with their own eyes. Take a peek here:

Social media users wondered what species this bird was— if it was a native of a single place or if it could be found in different locations. Many dropped the names of different locations and asked whether this bird could be seen from there. Bird lovers, especially, were trying to figure out all about this marvel of nature. A Twitter user commented, “What a beauty Imagine having these exotic birds in the urban cities waking up to their sound every morning."

Another user had a logical question to ask. The comment read, “Will it do the same in the hot climate also? Incase not, then it’s the cold weather and it’s furry coat keeping it warm. I have seen dogs, wolves blow smoke like air from their mouths and noses in cold weather."

Amidst all the speculation and guessing, a user had the answer about its origin. They wrote, “Btw it’s the Bare-throated Bellbird. The shrill ending post its calls resemble a bell, hence the name!"

The Bare-throated Bellbirds have different coats for their male and female species. Males have snow-white cotingas and a greeny-blue bare face and throat. Females, on the other hand, have an olive-green face and neck with a streaked belly and grey-brown head. That means the one in the video is most likely a male. Their song or whistle is metallic, explosive and massively loud “boink". It is delivered from high perches in the canopy of humid forests. They are found exclusively in the Atlantic Rainforest of South America.

