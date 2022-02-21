Is That Dobby From Harry Potter? Aardvark Born in UK Zoo After 90 Years

In a rare event, an aardvark was born at a zoo in the United Kingdom for the first time in 90 years. Notably, the mammal has been named after a Harry Potter character Dobby due to its hairless wrinkled skin, as reported by BBC. Reportedly, the calf was born on January 4 this year at the Chester Zoo in the UK. However, it was recently revealed by the zookeepers that it is a girl. “It’s a girl. We are over the moon to reveal that our new aardvark calf Dobby is a baby girl," wrote Chester Zoo on its Twitter handle.

It was a moment of joy for conservationists to witness the birth of the rare creature. According to the zoo, there are just 66 aardvarks in zoos across Europe while only 109 in zoos worldwide. “It is a momentous landmark for us and a real cause for celebration. We are overjoyed," said Dave White, team manager at the zoo.

Being a native in sub-Saharan Africa, Aardvark means earth pig in the Afrikaan. However, the calf born at the zoo has been named dobby from the Harry Potter series, due to its droopy ears and wrinkled skin.

The animals are known for using their sharp sense of smell and long noses to prey on termites and ants. Moreover, their sticky tongue also helps them to catch small insects. With their powerful claws, the aardvark can easily open termite mounds and even dig burrows which they use for sleeping.

After it was born, the aardvark was fed by zookeepers for the whole night so that it could gain strength. According to Dave White, aardvarks are known for being clumsy around their newborns. Due to this, conservationist took special care of the calf while keeping him in a special incubator. She was also given warm milk frequently while her parents were out for feeding in the evening.

White further shared that the aardvark is doing well and spends the daytime bonding with her mother in her burrow. “They are both doing great together," he added.

