Is the Man Dancing to 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani' in Viral Video Pakistan MP Aamir Hussain?

A video has recently gone viral on social media where a man can be seen dancing to a hit Bollywood song. Several users then claimed that the man, who is shaking a leg to ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’ in the viral video, is a Member of the National Assembly of Pakistan and identified him as Aamir Liaquat Hussain. Hussain is a member of the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf in the National Assembly. From websites to journalists, several people took to social media to share the video and claim that it was Hussain who grooved to the popular song.

However, it has come to light that the person in the video is, in fact, not Hussain, but a choreographer named Shoaib Shakoor.

The video was originally shared on Facebook by a Pakistan-based photography studio named HS Studio from which, it rapidly spread to other platforms. Shoaib himself had shared the video on Instagram.

Journalist Aman Malik, who had shared the video claiming that Hussain was spotted in the clip, later admitted to his mistake after it was brought to his attention on Twitter.

Although falsely, this is not the first time that a video featuring a Pakistan Minister has gone viral. In November last year, Pakistan Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry had an “oops" moment during a press conference. Chaudhry was speaking about the decrease in prices of onions and garlic during the press conference, however, he confused the latter with ginger and said, “Garlic is adrak (ginger)." Pakistan Journalist Naila Inayat took to Twitter to share the video of the hilarious moment, which later went viral. In her caption, Inayat wrote, “‘Garlic is adrak,’ Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry. One learns a new thing every day (sic)."

As the video went viral, several netizens poured in hilarious reactions to the Pakistan minister’s funny moment caught on camera.

