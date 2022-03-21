Is There a Universe Where Time Flows Backwards? This is What Scientists Have to Say

Scientists suggest that just like our universe, there might be an anti-universe where time flows backward with respect to our universe. The existence of this anti-universe could also give an explanation pertaining to dark matter which can be found in our own universe. This theory is derived from the CPT theorem which suggests that every realistic quantum field theory has a symmetry that simultaneously reverses charge (C), reverses the orientation of space (P), and reverses the direction of time (T). This theory explores the above statement and says that these reversals behave in the exact same manner. This is called the CPT symmetry. This symmetry mostly holds true for almost all physical interactions and a violation of a combination of all three has never happened.

A new paper written by these scientists extends the application of the CPT symmetry from physical interactions to the universe altogether. Since the symmetry holds true for all physical interactions, the universe also has a mirrored anti-universe where the flow of charges and time is reversed. This happens to preserve the symmetry and balance out our own universe.

Times Now reported that according to Live Science, this anti-universe might explain the existence of dark matter in our own universe. There are three types of neutrinos – electron neutrino, muon neutrino and tau neutrino. All these neutrinos spin in the leftward direction relative to their motion.

Since all other subatomic and atomic particles have both leftward and rightward spins, scientists suggest that there might be right spinning neutrinos in the anti-universe which could be proof enough of the existence of dark matter. However, the anti-universe wouldn’t be accessible as it would exist before the Big Bang. This universe is also hypothesized to expand automatically and naturally fills itself with particles. Physicists also say that inflation had a huge effect on space-time and hence flooded the universe with gravitational waves. If the scientists can prove the symmetrical opposite of these waves then the anti-universe theory would have a strong foundation.

