Is this Mysterious Google Earth Building with Never-ending Maze a Backroom?

In a viral clip that added some weight of reality to one of the spooky lore prevalent on the internet, a Google Earth discovery shows a mysterious building being observed by a user on the internet. The clip begins with the person zooming in on the red bubble already marked on the map.

The bubble is affixed near a circular building situated near an abandoned water park in Nara, Japan. In the video, the user picks up the yellow guy from the toolbar and drops it near the red marker. This is where the video became worthy of amassing a monumental number of views as it reveals an image, allegedly, showing inside a building.

The image shows an area, what looks like Backrooms, a virtual sensation on the internet that has netizens obsessing over it. For the unversed, the Backroom is a never-ending maze of offices that are completely vacant. And according to the lore, once you enter the backrooms, you cannot escape or come out.

The clip that got viral on various social media platforms as well, got more intense and scarier when the camera pans out to show, what seems to be a never-ending hole into the ground. The user, while sharing the clip, revealed in the caption the coordinates of the place and informed that the image does not exist anymore.

Take a look at the video here:

The video raised hair and garnered netizens’ reactions, who were flabbergasted to see such an eerie arrangement inside an abandoned building. One user wrote, “Got to respect the cameraman for escaping the backrooms just to google map it." Another said, “Maybe just an underground bunker. You would never know. And since you call it the Backrooms, it makes a ton of sense, especially if it has doors and stairwells."

Many users called the video fake and claimed that the video was manufactured and tampered with, suggesting that there were edits made to it.

