Is This Queen Elizabeth II's 'Final Public Photo' From Balmoral Estate? Internet Believes So

The monarch with the longest reign in British history, Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Elizabeth, who was born in 1926 to the Duke and Duchess of York, was immersed in the public eye from an early age, rose to the throne at age 25, and ruled for 70 years. Since the end of last year, the queen had been experiencing what Buckingham Palace has described as “episodic mobility problems."

According to reports, the Queen’s most recent public appearance was on September 6 at Balmoral Castle with British Prime Minister Liz Truss. The Queen asked Truss to form a new administration and appointed her as Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury during the meeting.

The Queen was last photographed with Liz Truss, the UK’s new Prime Minister. Her pictures with Truss have been all over the internet ever since the news of her death, as that meeting was her final public appearance before the press. Her Majesty greeted Ms Truss in a simple tartan outfit with a grey cardigan and blouse. To keep warm, she paired the simple tartan skirt and blouse with a grey cardigan. She finished off the look with a pair of timeless Anello & Davide loafers. The tartan skirt was grey and red in colour, and it complemented the rest of Her Majesty’s ensemble perfectly.

Now, a Twitter user has posted another solo photograph of Queen Elizabeth from what appears to be her meeting with Liz Truss, captioning it, “If this turns out to be her final public photograph, it’s an absolutely lovely one." The photograph was taken at Balmoral

The Queen was holding a walking stick, which appeared to be assisting her in standing. Her endearing smiling face in the photograph by Jane Barlow, along with the composition of the image—a fireplace, couches, and mirrors—make it an absolutely lovely one to treasure as one of the last photographs of the Queen taken by the media.

