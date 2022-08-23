Is this the 'National Spoon of India'? Desis on Reddit Have Given a Verdict

A Reddit user has come up with a petition to declare a certain spoon the ‘national spoon of India’ and for good reason. It’s a hallmark of every Desi middle-class household- the steel spoon with an intricate design down the handle. You know which one we’re talking about by now. Reddit users have been pointing out many advantages of the spoon that you may not have thought about before, ranging from its perfect weight, thinness to the grip that it offers. But above it all is probably the nostalgic value of the item.

A Redditor claimed that they took the spoon along with them abroad even after leaving the country.

Twitter is given to sudden bouts of nostalgia.

The spoon is a classic item for Desi households, a lot like mosaic flooring. If you have had your childhood in India or even spent a quarter of your growing up in a desi household, mosaic flooring is sure to hit you with nostalgia. The classic floor styling, which is an assortment of small pebbles, tiles, stones, glass etc in patterns to decorate a surface was one of the most preferred floor designs in early days’ Indian households. Over the year, although households have moved to choose more modern flooring of tiles and marbles, mosaic flooring, however, remains to hold the nostalgic flavours for many.

Or, take for instance, when a wakeup call came in the form of a rude shock, because Desi Twitter discovered that every millennial kid’s favourite “Add Gel" pen now costs Rs 40 a piece. That’s bad and bougie, literally. Rs 30 used to be Trimax territory back in the day and Add Gel’s price increase has left 90’s kids deflated.

Nineties’ kids nostalgia refuses to go away even as the world goes through unprecedented changes. Perhaps nostalgia is an anchor within an ever-changing atmosphere and that could be why we keep refusing to wake up.

