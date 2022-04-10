'Is Twitter Dying?': Elon Musk Says Top Accounts Tweet Rarely

Elon Musk, who is part of board of microblogging site Twitter, has asked in his latest poll if the platform is dying. He posted a snapshot of the top 10 most followed Twitter accounts and noted that these profiles rarely tweet. The data showed that accounts with high number of followers do not engage with audience frequently. He pointed out that singer Taylor Swift, who has 90.3 million followers, has not tweeted anything in three months, and that Justin Bieber, who has 114.3 million followers, has posted only once in this year.

“Most of these “top" accounts tweet rarely and post very little content. Is Twitter dying?"

Besides this, the multi-billionaire has also been suggesting changes to make Twitter better.

“Everyone who signs up for Twitter Blue (ie pays $3/month) should get an authentication checkmark."

“Blue already has a modifiable 20 second time to edit tweet feature."

“And no ads. The power of corporations to dictate policy is greatly enhanced if Twitter depends on advertising money to survive."

“But should be different from “public figure" or “official account" checkmark."

Tesla CEO Elon Musk now has a 9% stake in Twitter and a seat on its corporate board of directors, raising questions about how the billionaire business magnate could reshape the social media platform, says an AP report. He is now Twitter’s biggest shareholder and has the ear of top managers. Musk’s role as both a board member and Twitter’s largest shareholder certainly gives him an outsized voice in the company’s future. He’s been publicly praised this week by the CEO and other board members, a sign that Twitter leadership is likely to take his ideas seriously. Several Wall Street analysts said they were encouraged by Musk’s new role at Twitter. “This is a guy that does push for change, that does, I think, refuse to have failure on his resume. A perfect guy you need on the board of directors for them," said CFRA Research analyst Angelo Zino. That’s true, Zino said, even if “what exactly his ideas are, who the heck knows."

