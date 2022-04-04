ISAK Perfume Oil to Skippi Ice Pops: Shark Tank India Products Find Buyers Among Desis

The Shark Tank India rage hasn’t yet died down. The famous Ashneer Grover memes aren’t the only things left in the show’s wake; the actual business ideas pitched by the entrepreneurs on there have found some takers too. Every next day, you might come across a Shark or a contestant dissing each other over the merits of business ideas- for instance Rohit Warrier’s Sippline that makes “masks for glass" or Niti Singhal’s brand Tween in One that makes reversible and convertible clothing - but a look through Desi Twitter will reveal that people have actually bought some of the products that saw the light thanks to Shark Tank India. From snacks, soaps, pickles to perfumes: some of these products have become quite popular among users. The ISAK artisanal fragrances or the JhaJi achaars, there’s a long list of things from which to choose. The Kerala banana chips, of course, were a smash hit.

Skippi, ISAK or JhaJi pickles are the harmless ones of the ideas pitched on Shark Tank India, so it’s perhaps natural that people felt eager to try them out. The show was also replete with a number of really weird pitches. For instance, the bellybutton shaper- Baldev Jumnani and Jayshree Jumnani had created a bizarre product which, they claimed, could be used to make belly buttons more round and appealing and even demonstrated its function on the show.

