Ishan Kishan Trolled Over 'Test' Innings as Mumbai Indians Fail to Win in IPL 2022

Mumbai Indians’ flamboyant opener Ishan Kishan has had a forgetful season of IPL 2022 so far. As the team registered their eighth straight defeat in the ongoing season on Sunday against Lucknow Super Giants, Kishan once again failed at the top, scoring a frustrating 8 in 20 deliveries at a strike rate of 40. Chasing LSG’s 169 after KL Rahul slammed a handsome century, Kishan saw himself walking back after an unfortunate dismissal. It was the eighth over of MI innings when Bishnoi missed his length and the ball was going wide on the off stump but struggling Kishan tried to get a bat to it and only managed to get an under-edge which hit the wicketkeeper De Kock’s boot first and then flew in the air at the first slip where Jason Holder grabbed a comfortable catch.

Watching him fail once again, fans came down hard on Kishan, questioning his spot in the playing XI of Mumbai Indians.

Kishan, who was bought for a whopping INR 15.25 crore in IPL 2022 auction, has scored just 199 runs in 8 matches at an underwhelming average of 28.43.

