Israeli Man, on Trial for Double Murder, Makes Cat Sound in Argentine Court

An alleged double murderer in Argentina was dubbed ‘Catman’ after the man was removed from a courtroom in Mendoza for making a meowing sound 55 times during the hearing on Tuesday.

According to media reports, a video was released by the Mendoza district attorney’s office, wherein Nicolas Gil Pereg refused to answer questions from prosecutors and was seen making the sound of a cat in the courtroom till he was removed from there.

Pereg, 40, from Israel has been charged for the murder of his mother Pyrhia Saroussy, 63, and aunt Lily Pereg, 54, earlier in January 2019. The two had travelled to Argentina to meet him. He hid their bodies under feet below ground at his run-down home in Guaymallen on the outskirts of the city.

Judge Laura Guajardo warned Pereg for his behaviour and told him that if he wants to remain in the courtroom, he should do so in silence, with respect and while maintaining decorum.

During the hearing, prosecutor Fernando Guzzo denied Pereg’s defence claims that he was not mentally able to be tried, and asked the six members in his opening address to the court to not let themselves be fooled.

Pereg’s defence team had earlier said that he suffers from a medical disorder called lycanthropy. In the condition, the individual believes that s/he is an animal.

As per the report, earlier in February 2020, Pereg had displayed the same behaviour during a hearing organized by his defence team. His team was trying to get him spare on remand and get him admitted to a psychiatric hospital.

During previous court hearings, Pereg had also reportedly stripped and even urinated in front of magistrates.

Meanwhile, the accused had previously asked the magistrate to allow his pet cats with him in the psychiatric hospital. Reportedly, before the trial, Pereg used to live with 37 cats and four dogs.

