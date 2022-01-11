You would probably feel elated if your facial likeness was used in action toy figurines but what if it is used in the making of a sex toy! And that too without consent. You would be left flabbergasted and that is exactly what a model from Israel felt when she realised her face was used by a company as the base for creating a sex doll that she alleges was even named after her. 25-year old Yael Cohen Aris spoke to Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on ITV’s ‘This Morning’ and expressed her shock and anger over how the company had made a sex doll that looked exactly like her.

Yael, who is an Instagram star with over one million followers, wants the doll to be taken off sale and is pushing for legal action against the manufacturing firm. Yael said, “I couldn’t really understand what I was looking at - it was a sex doll for sale. Then when I realised the scale of it and what’s going on." The model further explained that although she doesn’t hold any grudge against the sex doll industry, her problem was that It was done without her consent or knowledge. She even said that the company did not just steal her looks but also her identity as no attempt was made to hide that the toy was modeled after her. The company had even named the doll ‘Yael’ and had copied the model right down to a tiny beauty spot on her face. Yael said that the footage from her Instagram account was used to create the doll and that she was tipped off about the same by one of her followers.

When asked about whether she would want to have a percentage of profits from the sale of the dolls, she replied in the negative saying she would rather want them off the shelves. However, Yael said that she is seeing some positives in the whole affair. She is trying to use the fact that someone is using her likeness as a compliment. She said: “In everything that happens, I always try to see the bright side. They did it without my consent, they use it for commercial use, and it’s a sex doll - all these crazy things - but it does mean people find me attractive, so I guess I chose to see it as flattering".

