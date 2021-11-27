Israeli Researchers Develop 'Most Accurate' Lie-Detector, Uses Facial Muscles

A newly-developed technology is catching liars almost accurately just with the help of facial muscles. The technology boasts a 73% accuracy, which is more than any other lie-detecting method available.

The research that led to the development of this technology was carried out by a team of researchers at Tel Aviv University, Israel. The study revealed and divided liars into two categories. First are those who activate their cheek muscles while lying, and second are those who activate the muscles near the eyebrows when they lie.

“Many studies show evidence that it is almost impossible to tell when someone is lying. Current lie detectors are unreliable since they can be deceived by someone who knows how to control their pulse. Our study is based on the assumption that facial muscles cohort during lying. So far, no electrodes have been sensitive enough to measure these contortions," said Prof Dino Levy, contributing author of the study, Coller School of Management.

The research is powered by electrodes that monitor and measure the activity of nerves and muscles. These electrodes use soft stickers and have a wide variety of applications. The stickers are applied to the cheek muscles close to the lips and the muscles over the eyebrows. The participants were made to do a task in pairs.

In the task, one person wears headphones and is transmitted either the word ‘line’ or ‘tree.’ The wearer has to utter the word sent to him through the headphones. Then, the other person has to predict if the wearer is lying or not. The two subjects switched roles in this task. The test revealed that while the human counterpart was not able to detect their partner’s lie, the electrodes were able to detect the lies with a fantastic success rate of 73%.

Researchers are positive that the technology will only get more accurate and better and can have great potential for preventing malevolent activities by detecting deception. Prof Levy said, “Since this was an initial study, the lie itself was very simple. However, in reality, longer lies have chunks of deception and truth both. Using advanced machine learning techniques, we’re slowly training our program based on the data collected from the nascent stages of the test."

