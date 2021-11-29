Israelian Scientists Turn Human Poop into Coal-like Substance to Generate Electricity

As countries are looking for alternate sources of energy, some scientists think human poop could be the next answer. While one may not be able to even stand the smell of human waste, researchers in Israel happily collected excrement of what they called as “poop volunteers" and successfully converted it into hydrochar -a substance similar to coal, reported Popular Science. Scientists from Ben-Gurion University in Israel had set-up a field lavatory in the Negev desert where several people deposited their faecal matter daily. Researchers would collect the human poop at the end of each day, and start with heating the waste in autoclaves to eliminate germs. After that, the human poop would be grinded into dry form, making it safe for scientists to work with.

“This material can be quite repulsive for people. But in the pulverized form you sort of forget what you are dealing with," Amit Gross, chair of the Department of Environmental Hydrology and Microbiology at Ben-Gurion, was quoted as saying.

The next step involved the dark-brown powder to mix with water and put it into small batches, only to then load them into nine 50 ml laboratory reactors. These reactors are capable of handling extreme heat and pressure, and keep the contents safe during cooking.

Scientists experimented with different temperatures which ranged from 180-240 degrees Celsius, while cooking time also varied from 30 minutes to even two hours. However, all the poop was cooked with a mix of water and most importantly without the presence of oxygen.

This cooking method is known as hydrothermal carbonisation (HTC), and its objective is to produce hydrochar, which essentially means a thick brown substance consisting of water and burnt biomass.

Hydrochar can be used like fuel in furnaces of coal-powered electricity plants. Water needs to be separated from hydrochar to create a coal-like combustion property. But that’s only a plus as the remaining separated liquid is now a safe organic fertiliser since the scientists had already killed all the pathogens during the cooking stage.

Before turning to human poop for this experiment, the scientists at the Ben-Gurion University first tried their hands at turkey and chicken poop, but eventually realised that human poop is more valuable due to the diverse diets of human beings who eat more oil, thus creating more scope for combustion.

This is not to say that turkey or chicken poop is not useful. In fact, the scientists believe that poultry dung has the capacity to replace 10 percent of all coal used in industry generation.

