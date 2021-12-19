ISS Captured Over Rome Colosseum is ‘Once in a Lifetime’ Photo

It’s not easy to capture images of the International Space Station (ISS) from down here. The space station orbits Earth at a speed of 17,500 mph (28,000 km/h) and it’s visible only as a tiny speck of light when seen from below. Imagine that small speck flying over the Rome Colosseum and you’ll understand why this photograph is a once in a lifetime occurrence.

The Virtual Telescope Project is a robotic facility run by astrophysicist Gianluca Masi that allows people around the world to do real-time observations of the sky. Masi, in collaboration with the Parco archeologico del Colosseo, took the rare snap of the ISS passing the largest amphitheatre in the world on December 6. The image shows the amphitheatre in a circle over which the space station transits forming a long streak of white light. The unique capture was shared on Twitter by Masi with the caption, “#GiornataNazionaledelloSpazio: here it is one of the events by @ParcoColosseo and @VirtualTelescop, sharing the transit of the @Space_Station above the legendary Colosseum. A unique image."

“Looking at the starry sky, with those thousand-year-old walls embracing the ancient constellations and the passing, modern ISS, was undoubtedly a once-in-a-lifetime experience," Cnet quoted Masi in a statement.

Masi also released a more detailed version of the same image which displayed the different constellations in the night sky, from Pegasus to Ursa Minor.

The crossover of the 2,000-year-old ancient Colosseum and the ISS which has been orbiting for more than 20 years, is a historic moment that demonstrates the advancement of science and evolution of humankind.

Recently, NASA’s Parker Solar Probe created history by becoming the first-ever spacecraft to officially ‘touch’ the sun’s surface. The spacecraft plunged through the unexplored solar atmosphere known as the corona. "The new milestone marks one major step for Parker Solar Probe and one giant leap for solar science. Just as landing on the Moon allowed scientists to understand how it was formed, touching the very stuff the Sun is made of will help scientists uncover critical information about our closest star and its influence on the solar system," NASA said in a statement.

