ISS Takes a Spin, Civilians Make a Trip: Was 2021 the Strangest Year For Space?

After the major disruptions caused by the black swan event of 2020, the following year went by adjusting to the permanent modification the pandemic made. 2021, influenced by the preceding year, too, saw some bizarre set of events unfolding, not only on the planet but outside of it. There is no denying that outer space is getting crowded gradually, thanks to the immense curiosity we humans have for it. As a result, space saw some occurrences that were strange, eccentric, outlandish, and, not to forget, human. So, as 2021 comes to an end, here are some incidents that will etch this year in history as one of the most memorable years in space.

BIG, BANG, BOOM

>China’s Rocket

As humans keep launching things in outer space, some of them are bound to go haywire. On April 29, a 23-ton, 30 meters long, Long March 5B rocket, manufactured and launched by China, became a potential threat as it made a re-entry into the atmosphere uncontrollably. Since the rocket went untraceable, experts were not able to track the crash site. Fortunately, the rocket tumbled and crashed into the Indian Ocean.

>Space X’s Starship

Space X also made a fiery splash on earth when a prototype rocket burst into flames after failing a safe landing. SN9 and SN10 both blew up and failed to survive. However, SpaceX did taste success when SN15 made it through and landed successfully.

>Russian Satellite Debris

Russia also jolted outer space when it blew up a defunct satellite to test the Russian anti-satellite weapon resulting in roughly 1,500 pieces of debris floating in space. The action was condemned by NASA as the debris will remain to be a threat to the International Space Station.

BILLIONAIRES, CELEBRITIES, AND SPACE

>Jeff Bezos-NASA feud

Jeff Bezos sued the National Aeronautics and Space Administration with a lawsuit worth $2.89 billion. The lawsuit germinated after NASA gave the contract for the lunar lander to Space X instead of Blue Origin. Although dismissed, the litigation is believed to have contributed to the delay of the Artemis III mission by a year.

>Virgin Galactic Made History

Richard Branson became the first billionaire to go to outer space and made history with his ‘spaceplane,’ VSS Unity. It created a loud buzz but also ended up triggering an investigation into the flight as it was reported that the pilots ignored a warning light during lift-off and also went off course and flew in an unsanctioned air space.

>Stars In Space

Russia sent a film crew, including famous Russian actor, Yulia Peresild, and director, Klim Shipenko, to shoot a film titled ‘Vyzov.’ She became the first professional actor to pay a visit to the International Space Station. The crew spent 12 days in the ISS shooting scenes of the film.

Jeff Bezos-owned Blue Origin also sent a celebrity to space, though the duration was not as long as the Russian actors. William Shatner, who is famously known for his role of Captain Kirk in the Sci-fi saga, Star Trek, spent a brief period of time beyond the boundary of space, the Karman Line, on the New Shepard.

NEAR MISSES IN OUTER SPACE

>Space X’s Leaky Toilet

The Inspiration4 mission experienced an issue with the toilet when a tube in the tank malfunctioned, causing urine to leak from the toilet on the spacecraft’s floor rather than going in the storage tank. Luckily the problem got solved before it could turn into a full-fledged safety and health hazard.

>ISS Goes For A Spin

The mother to all spacecraft, the ISS, too, went haywire for almost 50 minutes as it started to backflip uncontrollably. The station spun around 540 degrees off course due to a foul attachment induced by Russia-made ‘Nauka’ module. However, things came under control and fortunately did not transform into a catastrophe.

