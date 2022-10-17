'It Hurts': Korean Fusion Dosa With Cheese Has Left the Internet Disgusted

South Indian food and Korean food are two of the top cuisines served in the country. When served right, they can satiate every taste bud. However, taking this to another new level, a food blogger on Instagram, Anjali Dhingra, curated a recipe which is an amalgamation of both these cuisines. This comes in as various food fusions have taken over the internet. While most of the connotations leave you disgusted, there are a few worth a try. Called ‘Korean fusion dosa,’ the recipe involves Ramen noodles being put inside a dosa, along with a cheese slice.

The blogger begins by preparing a dosa. She then prepares Korean noodles and adds them to the dosa along with cheese. Have a look:

Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather over 7.4K likes. “Cant u eat food normally? Dosa and ramen are my two fav things but what the fuck is this?" commented an Instagram user. Another person wrote, “Koi tho roko isse yaar it hurts when am from south India and i see her making dosa like this and that too with ramyeon whyyyyyy !!!!!! Yaar Instagram se nikalo yaar isko."

These days street vendors, especially in today’s competitive market, require a unique selling point (USP) to stand out and keep their sales afloat. But in efforts to shine out, what suffers is the culinary sanity. Would you dip your biscuits in a glass of coke? Would you eat jalebi with chicken curry? Would you have rice with ketchup? If the answer to all these questions is no, then you know what the boundaries of culinary sanity is. A street vendor, however, recently challenged these boundaries.

Another new recipe which went viral was Cold Coffee Maggi. The clip of Cold Coffee Maggi in the making was shared RJ Rohan on Instagram.

The video shows a man pouring cold coffee onto a frying pan. He then opens the packet of Maggi and adds the instant noodles to the beverage. Also, he adds capsicum, chopped onion, coriander, and tastemaker. Finally, he adds coffee powder on top of the sizzling food. Once cooked, the dish is transferred to a plate and the man adds ketchup to give the finishing touch.

