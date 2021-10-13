Itacolumite, the Rubber-like Stone That Stretches and Doesn't Break

Ever heard of a flexible stone? Yes, you read that right. Itacolumite is a yellow sandstone that is flexible when cut into thin strips. In fact, it becomes so malleable that even scientists are having a hard time understanding it.

Reports say when the stone is cut into thin strips, it doesn’t break but stretches just as a rubber band does. The place where it was discovered is the reason for the nomenclature. For the first time, the stone was found in Minas Gerais, Brazil, but now it is easily seen in many parts of the world.

The stone is also found in Georgia, North Carolina of America, and in the village Kaliana of Haryana in India. The flexible stone is used in construction work, especially in flooring. It is moulded to a strip that is 1 cm thick and 20 cm long and is used on walls or floors.

Let us tell you that if a 30 or 60 cm long strip of Itacolumite is hung on the corners of the walls, it will start bending due to its weight. It was first believed that the stone was flexible because of the mica mixture in it, but it was the porosity of the stone that made it malleable.

