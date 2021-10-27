Italian Man on House Arrest by Wife Flees Home, Asks Police to Put Him Behind Bars

For some people, going to prison can feel like escaping to freedom. A man under house arrest in Italy showed up at a police barracks asking to be put behind bars because life with his wife at home was unbearable, police said Sunday. “Exasperated by the situation, he preferred to escape, spontaneously presenting himself to the Carabinieri to ask to serve his sentence behind bars," police said. The man had been under house arrest for several months and had years left to serve, Captain Ferrante of the Tivoli Carabinieri told AFP. “He lived at home. It wasn’t going well anymore," Ferrante said. “He said, ‘Listen, my domestic life has become hell, I can’t do it anymore, I want to go to jail." The man was promptly arrested for violating his house arrest and judicial authorities ordered his transfer to prison.

In an unrelated incident, a woman, who was allegedly “bought" for Rs 3 lakh for marriage by a man from Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, has run away after 13 days of staying with the man.

Narayan Singh Gurjar, a resident of the Nagla Madar village under the Bayana police station in Bharatpur district, in his complaint to the police alleged that the marriage was solemnised after paying money to the father of the bride through a middleman. But his wife, who belonged to the Gwalior district of Madhya Pradesh, ran away after 13 days of marriage.

In his complaint, filed at the Bayana police station, the husband said Hari Singh Gurjar, a resident of Bhagatpura village in Dholpur district, was his acquaintance. He came to his house with a marriage proposal on March 6 of Sunita, sister of Ramdhan Gurjar, a resident of the Ghatigaon area in the Gwalior district of Madhya Pradesh. He also asked for Rs 3 lakh to solemnise the marriage.

According to Narayan, he agreed to pay the money. After that, around 5 pm on March 9, Hari visited his house with Sunita and her two brothers. The marriage was solemnised at his home after paying the money.

