Italian Platform Allows You To Livestream Your Life 24/7 To Strangers And Make Money

Have you ever watched the show Keeping Up With The Kardarshians and thought, “wish I could turn my daily life into a reality show too?" Or are you a fan of the show Bigg Boss and have often imagined about getting to be in a house which livestreams your activities 24/7? These may seem like utopian dreams for common people but a controversial international docu-reality platform named SpiedLife is offering people a chance to do so and even earn money from it.

According to a report published in Oddity Central website, the platform allows you to livestream your personal lives to total strangers, 24 hours a day with the help of some webcams that you have to install at home. Your average life could become the next Bigg Boss with this platform. SpiedLife allows streamers to stay in touch with their audience through chat rooms, track their channel’s popularity. SpiedLife also pays the participants for sharing their lives on the platform.

Mario Sacco, casting director of SpiedLife said he was excited by the growth of the platform, adding that it attracts viewers from around the world, with a per month viewership of 10 million. “The first platform of its kind, SpiedLife opens the door to experimenting with new customs and cultures by showing real-life events around the world with just a few simple restrictions… compliance with local laws and not to show nudity and sex," he was quoted as saying by Oddity Central.

While some of the people who stream on SpiedLife are bar, tavern, or club owners who are effectively promoting their companies for free, the majority are ordinary people who find the notion of profitably streaming their mundane, dull or weird lives with the hopes of appealing viewers. The majority of SpiedLife members appear to be from Italy, which isn’t surprising given the fact that Visioray, the firm behind the platform, is also based out of Italy.

