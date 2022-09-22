Italy's 25 Green to South Korea's Grasshopper Cafe, The Modern Architectural Marvels

Since the dawn of civilization, architecture has always played an important part in the evolution of the human species. From building tree houses in the wilderness to the large amphitheatres in Ancient Rome, our evolution has always been benchmarked by progress in architectural structures. The importance of designing and building huge structures as part of our culture thus, cannot be undermined.

Speaking of which, even while we may be in awe of ancient and medieval structures, many modern ones are equally breathtaking and are unique examples of first-class engineering. Many of these defy the usual norms followed and are shaped differently than usual. We bring to you some of the most prominent ones from around the world.

Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple:

Starting from our homeland, this is located in the state of Telangana. The shape of this temple is in the form of a huge snake and the idol of Lord Krishna is on the head of the snake.

Grasshopper Café, South Korea

This cafeteria in South Korea has been made from old and discarded train coaches and is shaped like a huge locust, particularly a grasshopper. It attracts tourists from all over the world.

25 Green, Turin, Italy

A perfect example of urban crossover with greenery, this residential building in Italy has a total of 150 trees planted inside it. The vegetation was chosen strategically to offer a variety of colours, leaves and flowering. It offers shades during summer for the apartment inside and, during winter, it lets in just the right amount of light. It is called the Urban treehouse.

Valley Building, Amsterdam

This commercial building in Amsterdam looks crooked and uneven in its structure but that is its engineering marvel in itself. It has residential apartments, offices and shops and is called the Valley building. This has just very recently been inaugurated.

Modern Cabin in Norway

This is built like some mini surveillance station but in a cosier format. Located in Norway, Pan Treetop Cabin is in a wooded area named Finnskogen.

Train engine museum, Japan

This building in Japan will look like a train engine to you. Named SL Kyuurokukan, it is actually a rail museum located in Tomobe.

Other architectural structures that should have honourable mentions are Vertical Garden in Spain, King Alfred’s Tower in England and the Department of Fisheries in Hyderabad India, among many.

