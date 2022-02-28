ITBP Organises Ladakh's First Ice Wall Climbing Competition

The Northwest Frontier of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) organised the first ice wall climbing competition of Ladakh on February 26. The event saw participation from more than 100 climbers from 13 teams across the country. Radha Krishna Mathur, the lieutenant governor of Ladakh, graced the opening ceremony of the event as the guest. Sharing glimpses of the competition, ITBP posted over a minute-long video on its social media pages.

The video opens to show the address by Ladakh’s LG at the opening ceremony where he lauds the initiative and congratulated ITBP for successfully organizing the first of its kind event in the region. He also talks about the history of ITBP and its contribution to the country by guarding the difficult terrain on the Himalayan borders. The video moves forward to show the climbers scaling on ice walls digging away with their ice axes to reach the top. The video featured the theme music of the 1976 film Rocky playing in the background.

“Some glimpses of Ice Wall Climbing Competition in Ladakh organized for the 1st time in the Country by HQrs NW Frontier ITBP, Leh. ITBP wrote while tweeting the video along with hashtags of Him Veers and Ice Wall Climbing.

The border police also shared glimpses from the prize distribution ceremony of the conception in another tweet.

The event was organised by ITBP in partnership with Ladakh Mountaeering Guide Association (LPGA)

Established in 1962, the ITBP is a specialized mountain force for guarding the Indian borders. At present, the force covers 3,488 kilometres from Karakoram Pass in Ladakh to Jachep La in Arunachal Pradesh. This includes posts at high altitudes from 9000 feet to 18,700 feet on the Indo China border where temperatures go down up to minus 45 degrees Celsius. ITBP personnel are trained in several disciplines including mountaineering and skiing along with intensive tactical training.

