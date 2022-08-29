'It's 2022': Vijay TV Under Fire After Bigg Boss Jodigal 2 Contestant Sports Blackface

Bigg Boss Jodigal 2 on Vijay Television is getting slammed after comedy actress Harathi Ganesh, a contestant, sported a black-painted face on the show. The episode aired on August 28 had the participants hold a colourful celebration with their friends and family. Blackface is a derogatory practice that mocks people of colour. It involves makeup to imitate the appearance of black people and is a relic left behind from minstrel shows in the United States. The highly offensive practice has often been implemented in Bollywood films as well, where the skin colour of actors was significantly darkened.

Taking to Twitter to share a screengrab from Bigg Boss Jodigal 2, a user going by @dostoyevesque wrote, “It’s 2022. Vijay TV paints someone black for fun. No matter the context, it’s insane that they are allowing this to happen even now."

BB Jodigal 2 features some of the most famous ex-contestants of Bigg Boss Tamil where they showcase their dancing skills. As per the format of the show, contestants form pairs or jodis and then battle against each other to reach the finale and bag the title. Ramya Krishna continues to appear as a judge in the second season as well. Actor-choreographer Sathish Krishnan is the other judge on the show.

The second season of the dance-based reality show premiered on May 8 on Vijay TV at 7:30 pm.

