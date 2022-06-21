'It's a Match': US Cop Launches 'Tender' Site to Find 'Furever Homes' for Cats, Dogs

A US Police Department has found the best way to unite people wanting to be pet parents and adorable, ready-to-be-adopted pooches and kitties. The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office in Florida has launched a site called “Tender," a spoof version of a popular dating site, providing a platform for dogs and cats to find “furever homes."

The post announcing the site was posted on the Facebook page of the Sheriff’s office and was undersigned by Sheriff Wayne Ivey. In the post, Sheriff Ivey introduced K-9 Junny, “America’s top police dog," whose brand, Tender, will help Junny’s homeless friends at the Animal Care Centre, managed by the Sheriff’s office, to find a home.

The Facebook post will foster posts that will introduce a pet up for adoption and will mention all the qualities of the pet. “Knowing that having a ‘furever home’ is what every pet deserves, Junny decided he would launch ‘Junny’s Tender Site’ so that he could post a new profile pic of one of his friends each and every Saturday, that will almost guarantee a perfect match for a new pet and owner!" read the post.

Take a look:

The post garnered multiple reactions from netizens who appreciated the initiative and praised the Brevard County Sheriff, Wayne Ivey. One user commented, “Sheriff Wayne Ivey, you are amazing. Thank you for all that you do for the animals. And of course, the people!" Another said, “What a great idea to reach the community." “How fabulous. Praying for tons of success for the unloved, unwanted, and all the voiceless beings," commented one user.

Being shared earlier this week, the page already features two adorable dogs that are ready to find a loving, caring, and “tender" home. Meet Yeti, who has the “happiest personality" and will “take all the love you have to give."

And then there is Beatrice, who claims to be “dainty."

So, what are your views about this idea by The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office?

