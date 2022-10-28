'It's a Miracle': Anand Mahindra Impressed By Young Girl Who Made 15 Portraits at Once

Anand Mahindra- the chairman of the Mahindra group – is an avid social media user and often leaves his followers with unique and interesting bits of information with his opinion on the micro-blogging platform Twitter. Recently, the industrialist shared a video of a girl who carries an unprecedented record of making 15 portraits at once; and offered to support her with a scholarship. According to a Tribune India report, her feat has been certified by Guinness World Records. Taking to Twitter, Mahindra shared the video, which has now amassed more than 2.6 million views.

Take a look at the heartfelt post here.

The renowned businessman is especially known for his magnanimous personality and regularly helps people realize their true potential. In the post, Mahindra stated that the girl is clearly a talented artist, and if confirmed, her feat must be applauded. He also offered to gladly provide a scholarship and other forms of support to the young girl. He captioned the post and wrote: “How is this even possible?? Clearly, she’s a talented artist. But to paint 15 portraits at once is more than art—it’s a miracle! Anyone located near her who can confirm this feat? If valid, she must be encouraged and I’d be pleased to provide a scholarship & other forms of support."

In the video, the girl visibly attached different pens on a scale and then starts sketching various portraits on paper. Twitter users reacted in several ways to Mahindra’s post. Reactions ranged from utter disbelief to appreciation of the industrialist who offered to help the young artist. One user said: “If it’s legitimate, it’s incredible. The speculative side of me makes me wonder if the “pen" attachments are a form of erasers (liquid or dry) that clear away a white coating to reveal the underlying images", while another user said: “Fascinating to watch. This is just not plausible. I would have to see this in person to believe it. The set up alone suggests there’s no way. Even with master articulation with fine motor skills and amazing talent. Still very cool and the drawings are well done. Has to be a trick."

