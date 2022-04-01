It's Aprils Fool's Day and Twitter has Done its Part with Memes

April 1 is celebrated as April Fool’s Day worldwide. This day has its own charm and the idea is to play pranks on your friends, family, and co-workers. Even after its popularity, the day is not a public holiday in any country. However, tweeples made sure that they celebrate the day with full gusto as Twitter is flooded with April Fool’s Day memes.

On this day, people pull each other’s legs through pranks or send them foolish errands just to find an excuse to make someone play the fool.

Advertisement

On the occasion of April Fools’ Day, here are some special wishes, funny messages that you can share with your friends and family:

1. Hey buddy! Your day is finally here. Happy April Fool’s Day!

2. Happy April Fool’s day buddy. Do not make the mistake of opening your mouth and letting the world know!

3. Happy birthday, dear friend! This day was meant for you.

4. Dear best friend, you will remain a fool throughout your life, but here’s to celebrating a day that is dedicated just to people like you. Happy April Fool’s Day.

5. You always surprise me with your talent and skills and I just surprised you with my lies. Happy Fool’s Day.

6. Today is the best day to propose to your crush. If they reject you, yell out April Fool’s Day at the end.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.