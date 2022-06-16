It's Khaby Lame vs Charli D'Amelio in the Run For Most Followed TikTok Star

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio may soon be dethroned by Khaby Lame aka Khabane Lame in terms of followers on the social media platform. The 18-year-old content creator and dancer who started posting videos on TikTok in 2019 quickly became the most followed content creator on the platform, reaching 100 million followers in 2020. Charli has been reigning the social media platform with her dance performances and has since surpassed 141.7 million followers. Now, Khaby, who has also attracted a large number of followers with his hilarious videos, is challenging her.

According to Clout News, the two accounts are currently the most followed TikTok handles with Charli leading the game. However, viral sensation Khaby is giving her intense competition as he is all set to become the most followed TikToker in the world.

Analytics site Social Blade reports that Khaby has gained 3 million followers in the past month, while D’Amelio has gained 1 million. This means Khaby Lame could be crowned as king of TikTok within a month.

Khaby’s charm lies in his dialogue-free parody clips, which has brought him 140.8 million followers. A former factory worker in Italy, his feat is pretty impressive for someone who barely talks in his clips.

Most of Khaby’s videos emphasise the absurdity of other content creators’ life hacks. He simplifies their so-called life hacks and points out how a certain thing can be done in a more hassle-free manner. The video usually end with his quintessential wide-eyed stare, expressing his disappointment on the obvious.

The 22-year-old with over 140 million followers on TikTok often uses the app’s duet and stitch features. He garnered a large fan-following by taking a dig at viral videos. For example, a video where people would slice open a banana with a knife, use odd contraptions to put on socks. His response would be a wordless, easy-to-understand reaction clip in which he would do the same task in a much more straightforward manner.

Meanwhile, the OG TikTok star Charli has also expanded her work beyond creating vertical videos. In addition to choreography and performing viral dances, and being one of the first TikTokers to star in a Super Bowl commercial, Charli also starred in the Hulu docuseries “The D’Amelio Show" and created a clothing brand with Hollister.

