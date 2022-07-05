'It's Me, Dhoom 4': Odisha School Burglars Leave Message for Police on Blackboard

A burglary at a high school in Odisha’s Nabarangpur district has sent the police into a tizzy. The robbery occurred at Khatiguda high School on Friday. The school authorities lodged a complaint with the police. As per sources, the peon of the school found the main gate broken on Saturday morning and informed the headmaster. Later, they found a computer, a printer cum Xerox machine and other valuable office stationery missing. “Its me Dhoom 4. Coming soon [sic]," read a caption suspected to have been written on the blackboard by the robbers.

The gang wrote that they would strike again and dared the school administration and police to catch them if they can. They also wrote down several phone numbers on the blackboard, apparently giving clues to the police to reach out to them or to mislead.

Interestingly, one of the phone numbers written on the blackboard belongs to a teacher of the school. Meanwhile, the police have launched a probe into the case on the basis of the complaint filed by the school authorities. The police team visited the school along with a scientific squad and a sniffer dog to gather clues about the gang.

Sarbeswar Behera, the headmaster of the school said, “We found that the computer and Xerox machine were missing from the office room. Two of our teachers had retired and we had organised a farewell for them. Some musical instrument used in the function were also stolen by the miscreants."

