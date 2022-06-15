It's Raining Cash in Charminar: Man Throws Rs 500 Notes in Air in Hyderabad

Confetti flying in the air is a common sight during a function but Rs 500 notes flying around is bound to catch attention. And so, it did. Social media went abuzz with a video showing a similar incident. Reported to be from Hyderabad, the clip shows a fleet of cars halted on the Gulzar Houz Road. A man donning a white kurta-pyjama is seen standing near the Gulzar Houz fountain and throwing bundles of what appears to be Rs 500 banknotes into the air. The fleet of cars is decorated which suggests that the man is celebrating a wedding ceremony by gushing currency notes out in the open.

Take a look at the video here:

He is seen repeating the act a couple of times before stepping down from the fountain and mingling into the crowd. Meanwhile, the bystanders are seen gazing in the sky with their phones pointed in the same direction. Since being shared, the video is getting viral. While many were sharing it in wonder, many shared it with the purpose of criticising the act. Many doubted the originality of the video and the currency notes flying in the air.

One user wrote, “When you have this much money to waste, it is better to waste it on needy people or donate to orphanage running institutions."

Another suspected, “No one is there to collect means is it a real cash or not."

Here are a few other reactions from Twitter users.

Among the people scrutinising the video was the Charminar Police, who stumbled upon the video eventually. The police deployed in the area got a whiff of the video and decided to initiate a probe into the matter.

Talking about the video, an official of the Charminar Police Station, said, “Footage of the closed-circuit cameras are being checked to establish the identity of the persons. Suitable action will be initiated against them," as reported by The Siasat Daily.

