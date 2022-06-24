Z Plus Security: Elephant Herd Escorts Calf in Adorable Video

Besides thrilling videos and pictures that capture the brutal side of nature, the wilderness also offers some endearing moments. One such adorable video is making its way around the internet that shows a baby elephant being escorted by a group of adult gentle elephants.

The video, uploaded by IFS officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter, showcases how protective elephants are when it comes to their babies. “Nobody on earth can provide better security than an elephant herd to the cute new born baby. It’s Z+++," the caption read.

The officer added that the clip is said to be from Sathyamangalam, Tamil Nadu. The brief video opens to show a group of adult elephants walking along the road while huddled together. Moments later, a baby elephant is seen emerging from the herd. With its relatively smaller legs, the calf struggles to catch up with the giants and is seen trying his best to pick up the pace.

It is evident that the giants are shielding the young calf as it is more prone to falling prey to ferocious predators.

The IFS officer, in a subsequent Tweet, shared the first part of the adorable clip that made the moment even more fascinating. “Here is the 1st part of the clip shared by a colleague. Just see how it started & the way additional reinforcements come in at 0.12 sec to escort the kiddu. Fascinating," he wrote.

The clip garnered more than 4 lakh views on Twitter and left the users amazed with the unseen behaviour of the gentle giants.

Calling it beautiful, this user highlighted how protective elephants are for their calves. “So beautiful. Elephants have such a strong bonding that every female elephant in the herd is a mother to all the calves. They are so very protective of their calves and this video says it all. God bless them," the social media user wrote.

For another user, it was “the cutest march ever".

So, tell us if you have ever witnessed such a moment before?

