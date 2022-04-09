Jada Pinkett Smith's Reaction to Will's Surprise Party in Old Video Divides Internet

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith’s relationship has been the talk of the town ever since Jada revealed her 2015 “entanglement” with singer August Alsina in public on her famed show ‘Red Table Talk’ in July 2020. A video from the same show surfaced on the internet and recently prompted debates again, creating a buzz on social media. The video resulted in netizens putting Jada under fire for her reaction to a surprise party that Will was planning for her for three years, even though many also said that her reaction had been fair given the context. The party under discussion is the 40th birthday party for Jada, who is now 50 years old. On her show, Jada mentioned how her 40th birthday was the point she had a mid-life crisis. After this, Will said, “Yeah, your 40th was my low point.”

Will then elaborated how he, after Jada’s 37th birthday, hired a team to “orchestrate her 40th birthday.” Will claimed to have hired a documentary team and traced Jada’s family roots, including some very exclusive tapes that Jada’s grandmother recorded for her before she died.

Jada then added, “It was going to be a splash.” Will said, “It was going to be my deepest most beautiful proclamation of love. It was going to be the thing that lifted her out of this mid-life crisis.” However, once the party was over, Jada, to Will’s surprise, did not like the party at all. “She told me that the party was the most ridiculous display of my ego,” Will said talking to Willow Smith, his daughter, who was also at the red table. Will admitted to knowing “to this day” that it crushed him.

Here’s the episode:

The video was shared on multiple social media platforms, including Reddit, where netizens are divided. While some did not like Jada’s reaction at all, some sided with Jada on this. One user wrote, “She is about to get re-cancelled.” Another wrote, “He did say, ‘It was going to be my thing’.” One user commented, “It legit sounds like the guy is living in his own personal version of hell,” while another said, “I heard that she explicitly said she wanted it to be a small affair. He went ahead and did a huge blowout.”

