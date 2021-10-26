'Jadoo Did it Better': John Abraham's Satyamev Jayate 2 Trailer Has Already Started Memes

Satyamev Jayate 2 trailer is here and we have to deal with not one, but three John Abrahams. His rippling biceps are also accorded separate roles altogether. He not only breaks coconuts with bare hands but also lifts a moving motorcycle and suspends it in air. The trailer has evoked hilarious reactions of disbelief from Twitter, with people questioning its logic.

Take a look at the best memes that captured the essence of the brash trailer.

Some users compared it to Salman Khan’s usual antics on the silver screen.

While others pointed out the drug controversies that have hit Bollywood in recent times.

The film, scheduled to release on November 25, was one of the first to start production after movie and TV shoots were allowed to resume partially by the Maharashtra government in 2020.

