'Jadoo or Sheet Mask?' Gujarat Eatery's 'Children Special Dosa' Divides Internet

There is no dearth of videos on the internet that depict experiments with food items. Making obnoxious combos of different delicacies to give a different look or taste to a popular dish, you name it and the internet has it. Most of these are done by food eateries with the intention of attracting more customers at their doorstep but they mostly fail to impress netizens, barring a few. One such video has emerged recently and this time, the dish in question is dosa. Dosa, which is a cult favorite in India, is prone to never-ending innovations all the time. And this time, it is the ‘Children Special Dosa’ that is grabbing all the eyeballs. The fact that it resembles a smiley face distinguishes this variant of South Indian cuisine from other variants. An Ahmedabad-based food blogger shared the video on his Instagram account that goes by the name ‘sab.chef’. It shows the cook carving out a face on the dosa with a triangular nose, two eyes and a flat smile before making it resemble a conical face mask.

According to the post, the ‘Children Special Dosa’ was made at Khau Gali Dosa, Mehsana. It is also available at the branch of the eatery in Surat, the food-blogger said. The caption accompanying the post claimed this dosa was especially designed for children and asked the followers to show it to their children and record their reactions.

However, as enticing as the maker of the dosa thought it to be, the comments on the video show that people are not as impressed. While one thought it resembled the alien Jadoo from the movie Koi Mil Gaya, another believed it resembled a beauty product like a sheet mask. Most of the people were of the opinion that it looked more eerie than alluring. One user commented that the dosa could be put to better use during Halloween while one called it a ‘horror mask’.

Are you tempted to try this ‘Children Special dosa’?

