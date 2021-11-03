Prakash Raj Slapping Hindi-speaking Man in Tamil Film 'Jai Bhim' Sparks Language Debate

Tamil film ‘Jai Bhim’, starring Suriya and Prakash Raj among others, has found itself in the midst of a controversy with a scene featuring Raj, where the actor can be seen slapping a man speaking in Hindi. It has sparked a row on social media, with many users claiming that the scene propagates an anti-Hindi sentiment, while others defended it, saying it needed to be seen in context of the film. “I am really heartbroken after watching #JaiBhim, nothing against actor or anyone but felt really bad, there is a scene in the film where a person speaks Hindi and Prakash Raj slaps him and tells him to speak in Tamil… Honestly this kind of scene was not needed….Hope they cut it (sic)," a film critic and Twitter user wrote on the microblogging platform. While many echoed his sentiment and said that they were hurt by the scene, others said that the man in the scene was slapped by Prakash Raj for trying to “get away with speaking in Hindi" such that the character played by Raj would not understand him. Yet others could be seen drawing parallels to other such instances in films when one or the other language was allegedly insulted.

There was outrage from both sides of the debate.

The courtroom drama is now streaming on Amazon Prime Videos. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin praised the film and released a statement on Monday appreciating it. He also expressed his admiration for advocate Chandru, whose life events inspired the film Jai Bhim. In a special screening before its OTT release, Stalin watched ‘Jai Bhim’ and said that the film made his heart heavy all night long. He went on to say that the core film reminded him of his own time in prison when arrested in 1976 during the Emergency period. After watching the film in a special screening, Stalin took to Twitter to post his statement praising the cast and crew of Jai Bhim. The CM said that the film “had a huge impact" on him. He said that art should make an impact on the audience and bring about a positive change in society.

