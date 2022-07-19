Jake Paul Shares Video From Hospital, Says He Has 'Broken Back' From Carrying Fight Promotion

YouTuber-turned-celebrity boxer, Jake Paul, is set to face Hashim Rahman Jr. in the boxing ring at the Madison Square Garden, New York, on August 6. The pay-per-view match is being promoted in full swing. Jake recently shared a video on his social media platform which shows him laying on a hospital bed and claiming that he “broke his back." Jake, in the video, is heard saying, “So guys, I am in the hospital. I had an accident. I am still going to be able to fight on August 6th." He then goes on to promote his fight telling viewers to get tickets “before they sell out."

He then says, “I broke my back," takes a pause, and then exclaims, “carrying this promotion for this event. It’s broken." He starts shouting as if he is in so much pain and keeps calling the nurse asking for “more morphine." “I broke my back carrying the last five fights."

https://twitter.com/jakepaul/status/1549031493263032322

Maintaining his act, he says, “My opponents never sell sh*t. These motherf***ers never sell shit. They couldn’t sell a pen to a writer."

Since being shared, the video has garnered more than 15 lakh views and has thousands of netizens coming up with varied reactions. One user wrote, “This is pure smoke to have an excuse if you lose, lmao."

https://twitter.com/EdwinMG19/status/1549031908612272129

Another said, “You all can hate Jake but he is actually funny."

https://twitter.com/nuqlr/status/1549031848201883648

“Hate that he makes me laugh," wrote another.

https://twitter.com/BoxingShrew/status/1549045197648306176

One user highlighted that Jake is the “main event" at the fight and naturally he must be the one promoting.

https://twitter.com/Salcido314/status/1549162969983897600

“Genuinely despise this weapon," this user said.

https://twitter.com/conorcawley97/status/1549349433535504385

Jake has had a total of five fights and the bout with Rahman Jr. will be his sixth. He has won all five fights he fought.

