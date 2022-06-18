'Jalwaa': Amitabh Bachchan Shares Photo of Mile-long Queue for 'Don' 44 Years Ago

Amitabh Bachchan, Bollywood’s brightest star, has shared a photo from his heydays, right around the time when Don was set to release. Big B’s stardom in India could be matched only by a handful of actors since then, and his throwback photo is proof. Taking to Instagram, Amitabh Bachchan shared a snap of people queueing up for advance booking for Don, 44 years ago in 1978. He was told that the queues were a mile long. “Advance booking of my film DON… And they said… THEY… that the queues were a mile long… released in 1978… 44 years!! AND these also released same year: DON, Kasme Vaade, Trishul, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Ganga Ki Saugandh… 5 Blockbusters in one year!! some of them ran more than 50 weeks… Kya din the wo bhi !! [sic]" He wrote.

“Jalwaa tha… jalwaa hai… n jalwaaa rahega saab jee aapka," commented one Instagram user. “That’s why you are the Superstar of Millennium," wrote another. Another said, “You were a legend,you are a legend and you will be a legend forever Sir… we are blessed to watch your movies… Stay healthy and be safe."

Big B’s social media antics can be surprisingly wholesome sometimes. Recently, he took to his Facebook account and sent morning wishes to his fans.

While fans were quick to flood the comment section of Big B’s post with sweet wishes, some of the social media users also trolled the actor for wishing late good morning. “Abey Buddhe dopahar ho gaye (Old man, it’s afternoon)," one of the comments read. However, Amitabh Bachchan gave a savage reply to the troll and wished that nobody call him a ‘buddhe’ when he gets old. “I pray to god that nobody insults you when you grow old," the actor wrote.

Big B’s upcoming film Brahmastra is set to hit the screens on September 9. The film also stars IT couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in key roles. It is directed by Ayan Mukerji and the hype for the movie is through the roof at this point of time.

